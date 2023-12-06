Taylor Swift calls angry NFL fans ‘dads, Brads and Chads.’ Swifties are loving it

Mother has spoken.

From here on out, angry football fans who don’t like the attention Taylor Swift gets when she attends Kansas City Chiefs games will be known as “dads, Brads and Chads.”

Swift used the phrase in the lengthy story crowning her as Time magazine’s Person of the Year on Wednesday. She spoke for the first time publicly about attending Chiefs games to support her new boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Ever since she showed up at her first Chiefs game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in September some football fans have griped that broadcasters and the media in general pay too much attention to her presence at games.

She’s a distraction, they complain.

“NO ONE (BLEEPING) CARES,” an angry Chiefs fan wrote just this week in an email to this reporter.

To be fair, the “Taylor Swift is here” hubbub during game broadcasts has calmed considerably. She barely showed up at all on “Sunday Night Football” last weekend.

The magazine wrote that Swift, a football fan herself, “is sensitive to the attention” she gets and doesn’t even know when she’s being shown on camera during the games.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she said. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Mic drop.

“IM ACTUALLY SPEECHLESS…. LIKE SHE JUST ENDED THEM HARD OMG,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Swifties — who call the singer “mother” — quickly turned the quote into memes and sent the slang description of young, cocky bros rocketing around social media. Swifties have grown tired of hearing football fans complain.

The Swift Society, a fan group with more than 590,000 followers on X, tweeted a photo of Swift “sipping tea” along with the quote.

A sampling of other tweets:

“Dads, Brads, and Chads” is actually the grammatically correct collective noun for a group of men whose opinions don’t matter.”

“One of the songs on her next album will 100% be dads, Brads and Chads.”

“Casualties of taylor swift’s time magazine interview: kim kardashian, stans pitting two successful women against each other (as in Swift and fellow superstar Beyonce), the foreign country formerly known as england, dads, brads, and chads.”

IM ACTUALLY SPEECHLESS…. LIKE SHE JUST ENDED THEM HARD OMG https://t.co/lln0hkoTZI — swifted. (@allswifted) December 6, 2023

Imagine caring about the Dads, Brads and Chads. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) December 6, 2023

Hello to everyone except the “Dads, Brads, and Chads”.

“I’m there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, brads, and chads.” OH TAYLOR SWIFT THE WOMAN THAT YOU ARE SHE WON IDGAF WAR SO BAD IM CACKLING

pic.twitter.com/xa3P4DELrx — m. (@glosslovie) December 6, 2023

Shout out to all the dads, Brads, and Chads (and their enablers) engaging with Taylor Swift content today and then wondering why they're getting more Taylor Swift content. — tom (@pricesandvices) December 6, 2023

We need shirts that say "Pissing Off A Few Dads, Brads and Chads."

https://t.co/xXK1zqQSfL — Mandy Matney (@MandyMatney) December 6, 2023

Start the countdown to when those words show up on T-shirts.

I need a shirt to wear for sporting events going forward that says “Just here to piss off the dads, Brads and Chads” https://t.co/YjcEG5SBA1 — Taylor Ashbrook ️‍⚧️ (@taylor_ashbrook) December 6, 2023