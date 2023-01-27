Taylor Swift Cast A Trans Model As The Love Interest In Her "Lavender Haze" Video And Fans Are Thanking Her For The Representation

Taylor Swift / Via youtube.com

Taylor Swift's much-anticipated music video for "Lavender Haze" is now out, after premiering Friday at (when else?) midnight.

Laith Ashley, a trans model and activist, stars in the video as Swift's love interest. In a tweet announcing the video's premiere, Swift said she "absolutely adored working with" Ashley.

Taylor Swift / Via youtube.com

In the video, Swift and Ashley are seen lying in bed together, with Swift caressing his bare back to reveal the sparkling image of a starry sky.

They are later seen at a party, sitting on the floor wrapped up in each other's arms, and dancing together surrounded by pale purple fog.

Taylor Swift / Via youtube.com

In an Instagram post after the video's release, Ashley thanked Swift for "allowing me to play a small part in your story."

"You are brilliant and this is an experience I will never forget," he wrote. "It was truly magical."

"Thank you for being an ally," he added. "Representation matters. AND LOVE WILL ALWAYS WIN!"

Taylor Swift / Via youtube.com

"Lavender Haze" is the third song off Swift's Midnights album to get a music video, after videos for "Anti-Hero" and "Bejeweled" dropped in October. Shortly after its release on Friday, Swift hinted at more videos to come, saying "Lavender Haze" was the "first video I wrote out of the 3 that have been released."

"This one really helped me conceptualize the world and mood of Midnights, like a sultry sleepless 70’s fever dream," she tweeted.

Taylor Swift / Via youtube.com

Swifties are raving about the video, particularly over Ashley's performance in it.

her seeing the starry sky in his back was absolutely magical. it gave her hope #LavenderHazeMusicVideo 05:46 AM - 27 Jan 2023

me struggling to look for Easter eggs bcus all I can focus on is how fucking hot laith ashley is 07:50 AM - 27 Jan 2023

And many LGBTQ fans have praised the decision to cast Ashley as Swift's love interest, calling it a major milestone in the representation of trans people.

Story continues

GLAAD commended the casting, tweeting that "to see @laith_ashley, an out trans man, costar in this Taylor video is so incredible."

During a time where trans people are constantly under attack and facing prejudice at what seems like all corners, having a major pop star like Taylor swift feature a trans man as a life interest in a charting song is a huge deal. #LavenderHazeMusicVideo 05:40 AM - 27 Jan 2023

Most of the trans men I know are Swifties. It’s incredible to see @laith_ashley as a part of the Midnights music videos, and appearing to be a character of Taylor’s desire no less. A big moment for representation in many ways. #TSmidnighTS https://t.co/fkqICfiPtm 05:11 AM - 21 Oct 2022

The love interest in Taylor Swift’s new Lavender Haze music video is trans model and artist Laith Ashley. At a time when trans rights are increasingly under attack, this representation is major. 05:30 AM - 27 Jan 2023

And, of course, everyone's now breaking out their yarn walls and tracking down all the Easter eggs Swift snuck into the video.

MIDNIGHT RAIN MV NEXT??? OR MASTERMIND MV?? TAYLOR STOP CONFUSING ME I CANNOT BE DELUSIONAL ANOTHER TIME #LavenderHazeMusicVideo 05:36 AM - 27 Jan 2023

IS THIS A MAROON REFERENCE? when the morning came we were cleaning incense off your vinyl shelf ‘cause we lost track of time again” @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 #LavenderHazeMusicVideo 05:08 AM - 27 Jan 2023

GUYS THE KOI FISH IN THE LAVENDER HAZE MV ARE A SPEAK NOW TV EASTER EGG!!! LOOK AT HER ICONIC KOI FISH GUITAR OMFG #TaylorSwift #LavenderHazeMV #LavenderHazeMusicVideo 05:09 AM - 27 Jan 2023

More on this