Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs game as ‘Eras Tour’ movie opens in theaters

Taylor Swift took a break from promoting her box office blockbuster Thursday night to watch Travis Kelce ’s best game of the season as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the visiting Denver Broncos, 19-8.

The Chiefs improved to 5-1 for the season and 3-0 when the pop megastar is in the house, as she was at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday.

Swift spent the game in a luxury suite sitting with Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, wearing a black tank top under a red Chiefs jacket, from the line of sportscaster Erin Andrews.

The Wear women’s windbreaker quickly sold out.

On Thursday, she witnessed Kelce catch 124 yards in passes, a personal season high. The performance came just four days after the tight end hobbled off the field in Minneapolis, making him questionable for the game.

And Kelce flashed a little showmanship of his own when he caught a 5-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes and then unexpectedly lateraled the ball to fellow tight end Noah for another 7 yards, leading to a Chiefs field goal.

Swift’s attendance in Kansas City has followed appearances at Arrowhead on Sept. 24, when Kansas City hosted the Chicago Bears, and at the Oct. 1 “Sunday Night Football” game against the New York Jets in New Jersey that drew many Swifties to football for the first time.

She was on the Arrowhead field back on July 7-8, playing two gigs in the Show Me state.

Kelce attended one of those shows and famously failed to give Swift a friendship bracelet.

But on Thursday, Swift was the one on her feet cheering Kelce. After Mahomes completed a 19-yard pass to Kelce, setting up Kansas City's first touchdown, Swift, stood, cheered and jubilantly hugged Brittany Mahomes, the QB's wife.

In a post-game interview with Amazon Prime Video, Patrick Mahomes was not asked about Kelce and Swift.

But analyst and former Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez slipped the QB a Swift-style friendship bracelet with moniker "TrayTay" on it, to the comedic groans of the panel.

"I'm trying to get it to catch on, TrayTay," Gonzalez said. "No one is buying it."

Swift and Kelce had been rumored to be an item, but the speculation reached a fever pitch when she showed up at the Bears game.

Their official relationship status remains unknown.

Donna Kelce, the mother of both Travis and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, doesn't even seem to know — or want to disclose.

“I honestly can’t tell you. It’s just too new,” she told NBC's "TODAY" show last week.

Swift’s movie, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” is already on pace to be the biggest concert flick in box office history.

She was in Los Angeles on Wednesday for the premiere, which included an appearance from the co-reigning queen of music, Beyoncé.

Swift's attendance in Kansas City is likely to be a boon for "Thursday Night Football" and its platform, Amazon Prime Video, as Swifties not at the movie have the option to catch a gridiron glimpse of the "You Belong With Me" singer.

