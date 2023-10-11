Taylor Swift concert movie opening Friday at AMC Theatre, Selinsgrove

Oct. 11—SELINSGROVE — "Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour" concert movie is coming to Selinsgrove beginning Friday, at the AMC Classic 12 theater screens in Selinsgrove.

Swift's camp was motivated to get the film out even as her stadium tour continues internationally. The tour, which is projected by Pollstar to gross $1.4 billion, crashed Ticketmaster's site, saw sky-high resale markups and left many fans priced out, according to a press release.

The record-setting demand for the live concert tour immediately carried over to the big screen with the concert film, as "fans who were unable to see the concert in person, or who want to experience it again as a concert film, rushed to buy tickets," said a statement from AMC Theaters.

Less than three hours after tickets went on sale for the movie, it shattered the first-day, 24-hour ticket sales revenue record at AMC, previously held by "Spider-Man: No Way Home," in 2021.

To accommodate this demand, every U.S. AMC Theatre location will run at least four showtimes per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Movie times this Friday at AMC Classic 12 Selinsgrove, at the Susquehanna Valley Mall — all in the evening — are 6, 6:15, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30, 9, and 10.