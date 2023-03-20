Taylor Swift Did 16 Costume Changes At The Eras Tour Last Night — Here They Are
Yeah, she's not human.
Yeah, she's not human.
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs All Too Well as she kicks off the Eras tour.Source: Twitter
Taylor Swift's second concert on The Eras Tour Glendale, Arizona — aka Swift City — subbed in two new songs as promised. Here's all 44 songs she did.
On the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift at one point plays a piano that appears to be covered in moss. But there are certain aspects of the show that are guaranteed not to gather that substance, judging from the second night of the tour, which, like the first, took place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, […]
From Fifty Shades to New Girl, we're singing along to the best movie and TV moments featuring Swift's music.
From sequins to flowing gowns, here's everything Taylor Swift wore while celebrating her hit-making career on The Eras tour.
When Blanca found out Taylor Swift would be kicking off her Eras tour in Glendale, she knew she had to go, even though she lives more than 1,000 miles away in Tulsa, OK.
All Elite Wrestling is now in the business of doing live events untelevised and an audience in Troy, OH got to witness the first edition of House Rules. Check out the results below courtesy of Twitter user XylotThemes. READ MORE: Christopher Daniels Will Keep Wrestling As Long As His Spirit Remains Strong The post AEW House Rules Results From Troy, Ohio (3/18/23) appeared first on Wrestlezone.
Ballerini needed to know if "Cruel Summer" made The Eras Tour setlist.
The Paramore vocalist said Swift's mom, Andrea, introduced the stars during their teenage years in the industry
A security guard named Pocket was captured singing and dancing along to ‘Blank Space’ in Glendale, Arizona, during the second night of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.
Ben Affleck is officially announcing that wife Jennifer Lopez is starring in the next movie he and Matt Damon will produce with their new company, Artists Equity.
The win is Lee's first on the Saudi Arabia-backed circuit.
Rybakina uses 13-11 victory in first-set tiebreaker to pick up the second-biggest win of her career and the $1,262,220 prize.
Etro just announced the release of Marco de Vincenzo's first-ever bag for the brand, inspired by...
After a controversial clip in which Gwyneth Paltrow shared her wellness routine went viral, the actress posted photos of some hefty meals.
Sparkly and statement-making outfits to wear to the Eras Tour, inspired by some of Taylor Swift's most iconic albums (including Speak Now, Red, and Lover).
The Biden administration proposed banning mining for two decades in a South Dakota national forest area over concerns about environmental impacts.
Prepare to have FOMO.
Two days before the US Federal Reserve meets, economists still lack consensus on whether the Fed will hike interest rates.
Gwyneth Paltrow is addressing the controversy over her ultra-strict wellness routine after a clip of her explaining it went viral. In a recent interview with The Art of Being Well podcast host Dr. Will Cole, the Oscar-winning actress walked through what she eats in a day, which admittedly doesn’t sound like much. Apparently, Paltrow drinks coffee […]