Taylor Swift donates over $30K to help student pay college tuition

Taylor Swift has once again stepped in to help a young person in need of money to change their life, "Good Morning America" confirms.

Vitoria Mario, an 18-year-old student living in London, had been offered a place at the University of Warwick in England to study math, but was deemed ineligible for loans or grants to pay her tuition.

After contacting numerous people for help, and either being rejected or ignored, she began putting letters with her story into mailboxes in London's richest neighborhoods. When that didn't work, Mario set up a crowdfunding page on Aug. 1 to raise the money she needed for four years' worth of tuition, housing and books. The grand total amounted to just over $52,500.

"Though my story is not unique, my dream of becoming a mathematician is not only a chance at social mobility for my family and I, but to inspire people who have been in similar positions to aspire to be the best version of themselves and strive for their dreams despite gender/racial inequality, immigration issues and financial barriers," she wrote on the crowdfunding page.

Mario, who describes herself as "a young Black 18-year-old with a dream," was halfway to her goal when Swift stepped in and gave her the rest of the money she needed: just under $30,700.

"Vitoria, I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality," the 30-year-old singer commented on the crowdfunding page. "I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor."

On Aug. 14, Mario posted that her place at the University of Warwick had been confirmed.

