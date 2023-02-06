Taylor Swift Looked Like The Midnights Era Personified On The 2023 Grammys Red Carpet

Associated Press

Fedor Emelianenko placed his gloves on the canvas and then cracked a warm smile while nearly a dozen mixed martial arts greats behind him led the crowd in one last ovation. Ryan Bader stopped the storied Russian heavyweight halfway through the first round Saturday night with a relentless ground-and-pound finish at Bellator 290. The 46-year-old Emelianenko says he is ending his 23-year MMA career with this bout, and he ceremonially laid down his gloves after the defeat in the familiar combat sports gesture by a retiring fighter.