Taylor Swift Eras screenings: UK fans encouraged to sing

Taylor Swift on stage, she is wearing a blue leotard and has a blue guitar. Her hand is in her straight, blonde hair as she smiles

Taylor Swift fans are being encouraged to dance and sing along during UK screenings of her Eras concert film.

Odeon and Cineworld have told BBC Newsbeat that fans can forget normal cinema etiquette. Mostly, at least.

An Odeon spokesperson said Swifties could "absolutely celebrate by singing and dancing" during the film.

Cineworld said fans were welcome to "shake it off and dance along", but must leave "confetti and glitter" at home.

Odeon's statement echoed Taylor's own announcement of the film - she encouraged Instagram followers to sing and dance, wear "Eras attire" and swap friendship bracelets.

Fans have embraced the ritual of giving homemade jewellery at the singer's live shows.

And while the chain said it wanted guests to have a "memorable experience", it had to draw the line somewhere.

"Please be mindful of others around you and make sure you keep our aisles and stairways clear at all times. As always, no dancing on the seats," it said.

Cineworld also asked guests to act respectfully and be mindful of those around them.

And, based on its banned items list, it also wants fans to think about the cinema staff who'll be cleaning up afterwards.

"While we know fans will be enchanted by the film, bringing confetti, glitter or anything that will cause disruption, create mess or damage to the screen are strictly prohibited, as is recording the film," a statement said.

The Eras Tour concert film is predicted to be one of the biggest films of the year, and will be released in more than 100 countries.

It's already the most profitable concert film in history, making more than $100m (£81.2m) in advance global ticket sales.

For UK fans, it'll be a preview of the show, as Taylor will perform in London, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Liverpool next year.

Or, as tickets were incredibly hard to get hold of, the cinema might be the next best thing.

