Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie reaches astonishing box office milestone ahead of release date

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert movie is proving it could be one of the biggest films of the year as it continues to smash box office records.

It has already surpassed $100m (£82m) globally in advance ticket sales, with more than a week to go before it makes its way to the big screen on 13 October in the US.

According to the film’s official distributor, AMC Theatres, this total revenue includes all showtimes, locations and circuits that will be showing the movie, not just AMC.

On its first day of presales, the movie brought in $26m (£20.6m) in ticket revenue.

The movie will screen in 8,500 cinemas across 100 countries and will give fans the opportunity to experience “the most meaningful, electric experience of [Swift’s] life so far”.

AMC has promised that the film will play at every one of its US locations at least four times a day on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday upon opening.

Tickets are now on sale at $19.89 (£15.69) for adults (plus tax) and $13.13 (£10.36) for children and seniors on AMCTheatres.com, Cinemark and Fandango.

A UK release date has not yet been announced. Read more about how to land tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert movie here.

Taylor Swift (Getty)

Swift, 33, is currently on break as she nears the end of the North American leg of her massive Eras Tour, which includes a career-spanning set list of a whopping 44 songs.

She is scheduled to play nine more dates of her Eras Tour in the US between 18 October and 4 November before she embarks on the international leg of the tour later that month.

In May 2024, she will make her way to Europe, with her shows in the UK and Ireland beginning in June. Swift will then head back across Europe in July, where she returns to the UK for three additional shows in London’s Wembley Stadium in August.

According to touring industry trade publication Pollstar, the first 22 dates of the Eras Tour brought in more than $300m (£235m), with the full run expected to gross a staggering $1.4bn (£1.1bn) through ticket sales, merchandise and other revenue streams.

The “Anti-Hero” singer is currently in the process of re-recording all of her albums, including Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version) and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), following a 2021 rights dispute with producer Scooter Braun.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) will be her next re-recorded album, releasing on 27 October.