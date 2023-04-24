Taylor Swift fan leaving concert with sister is killed by drunk driver, Texas cops say

A 20-year-old man leaving a Taylor Swift concert in Houston, Texas, was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver, according to family members and police.

The fatal crash happened during the early morning hours of Saturday, April 22, on the Southwest Freeway, the Houston Police Department said.

Jacob Lewis was with his sister when the Buick LaCrosse they were in became disabled, according to KPRC. He began pushing the car to the shoulder when he was struck by a Volkswagen Beetle being driven by Alan Bryant Hayes, 34, KPRC reported.

Lewis “died instantly,” according to his father.

But his last act, his dad said, was pushing his sister to safety. His sister suffered minor bruises and scrapes.

“You know, to make it worse, the driver got out, helped my daughter get my son out from under his car, saw what had happened and got in his car and left,” Jacob’s dad, Steve Lewis, told KHOU.

A tow truck driver identified the accused drunk driver and followed him, KTRK reported. Police said Hayes was eventually “taken into custody after a foot pursuit.”

Hayes was charged with failure to stop and render aid and driving while intoxicated, according to jail records.

Photos shared on social media show Lewis and his sister, April Bancroft, enjoying Swift’s “The Eras Tour” concert at NRG Stadium just hours before the fatal crash.

“Knowing we had that experience as our last memory is something wonderful to hold on to, and I will forever,” Bancroft told KTRK.

Lewis recently was accepted into Sam Houston State University’s musical theater program, his mom said in a Facebook post. He was set to attend college in the fall.

“He had already excelled at theater, choir and dance during his high school years, and we looked forward to new exciting adventures and successes to come,” his dad said.

Lewis had also competed in the Pokemon World Championships three times. Organizers of a GoFundMe called the competition “the highest level event” in the Pokemon world.

“Because of this, he has inspired many others to strive for more,” the GoFundMe organizers said.

Others remembered Lewis for his “unconditional love and friendship” and “infectious smile, kindness and endless talent.”

Fans of Swift, referred to as Swifties, have joined the Pokemon community in their support for Lewis and his family. The GoFundMe features many $13 donations, a nod to Swift’s lucky number she often references.

