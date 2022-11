NextShark

William Shatner has opened up about the longtime animosity between him and “Star Trek” co-star George Takei. Shatner, who first portrayed Captain James T. Kirk in the 1966 “Star Trek" series, called Takei (Hikaru Sulu) and other co-stars “bitter and embittered” during an interview with British newspaper The Times that was published on Friday. Shatner, 91, was promoting his recently released memoir “Boldly Go, Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder” when his relationships with other “Star Trek” cast members were brought up.