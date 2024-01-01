Taylor Swift’s fans spotted a tiny ‘Tay-Tay’ patch on her Chiefs varsity jacket

When singer Taylor Swift arrived Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, it appeared she may have borrowed a jacket from her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

For the Chiefs’ Christmas Day game, Kelce also wore an off-white wool and leather varsity jacket from fashion designer Jeff Hamilton.

But the couple each has their own jacket, and Kelce liked seeing Swift in hers as he commented with applause and fire emojis to Hamilton’s Instagram post about Swift wearing the jacket to the New Year’s Eve game.

The jackets appear to be custom made. Kelce’s has a leather button cuff, while Swift’s jacket has a striped cuff.

And Swifties noted one other difference. Swift’s jacket had a small “Tay-Tay” patch that was easy to miss if you weren’t looking for it.

But her fans did notice and shared a closer look at the patch.

HE'S GOT HIS GIRL IN "TAYTAY" GEAR pic.twitter.com/NzHU1jLTr4 — alyssa (@taylorschief) January 1, 2024

tay tay on the jacket pic.twitter.com/m4ZarzsFi3 — s (@youreinIcve) January 1, 2024

Naturally, the couple rang in the New Year together and they were spotted sharing a kiss at midnight, as is the holiday custom.

Fans ate that up, too.