Chip Somodevilla/GettyFar-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos has been fired from the informal 2024 presidential campaign of Ye, the music star formerly known as Kanye West.Yiannopoulos’s ouster follows a string of disastrous media appearances for the disgraced rapper, as well as infighting within the West orbit. Last week, Ye stormed out of an interview with YouTube personality Tim Pool and repeatedly praised Adolf Hitler and the Nazis in an appearance on InfoWars.Yiannopoulos insisted he decid