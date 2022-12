Town & Country

Here, see the actual photos of Princess Diana, her sons Princes William and Harry, and Dodi and Mohamed Al Fayed. Season five of The Crown ends with Princess Diana packing for vacation, after Mohamed Al Fayed and his wife, Heini Wathen-Fayed, invited her and her sons on their yacht in Saint-Tropez. In real life, Diana, Prince William, and Prince Harry really did join the Fayeds on their yacht, then named the Jonikal.