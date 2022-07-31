Taylor Swift fired back at being named the celebrity with the worst private jet CO2 emissions. Here's the top 10 stars who made the list.

Taylor Swift attends the 2022 Tribeca Festival. Gotham / Contributor / Getty Images

Yard, a UK-based sustainability marketing firm, compiled a list of celebrities with the worst private jet CO2 emissions so far this year.

Taylor Swift topped the list, but a rep told Insider that her jet is often loaned out.

Celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Blake Shelton, and Kim Kardashian also made the list.

Private jet use faces criticism because it produces carbon dioxide (CO2), which negatively impacts the climate. Private jets generally produce more emissions per passenger than commercial flights.

Celebrities are being criticized for their private jet usage. JethuynhCan/Getty Images

Source: BBC

The marketing firm Yard recently published a report ranking the "biggest offenders" based on who flew the most this year by private jet. Yard compiled the study using data from a Twitter account called Celebrity Jets, which imports from ADS-B Exchange, "the world's largest public source of unfiltered flight data," the website said.

A recently published report ranked celebrities based on who flew the most this year by private jet. RaptTV/Getty Images

Source: Yard, ADS-B Exchange

Fans and climate activists have called out celebrities over their private jet CO2 emissions. The controversy heated up in July after Kylie Jenner, 24, shared an Instagram post of herself and her boyfriend Travis Scott, 31, posing in front of their separate private jets.

Kylie Jenner shared an Instagram post of herself and Travis Scott this month that sparked a discussion among climate activists. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Source: Instagram

While some noted the impact private jets have on the climate, backlash grew when Celebrity Jets accused Jenner of taking a three-minute flight on her private plane, which would have amounted to a 40-minute car ride. Although she's not in the top 10, Jenner landed at number 19 with 64 flights that emitted 1,682.7 tonnes of CO2 this year, according to Rolling Stone.

Though she didn't make the top 10, Jenner came in at number 19 on the list. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Source: Celebrity Jets, Rolling Stone

According to Yard, Taylor Swift, 32, produced the most CO2 this year by taking 170 flights since January, with an average flight time of 80 minutes. One of her shortest flights took 36 minutes and her total flight emissions were 8,293.54 tonnes, per the study.

Yard reported that Taylor Swift ranked number 1 on their list. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Source: Yard, Insider

Swift's rep hit back at the report in a statement to Insider, saying, "Taylor's jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect."

Swift's team denied the claims in a statement to Insider. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Source: Insider

Floyd Mayweather, 45, came behind Swift at 177 private jet flights this year, producing 7,076.8 tonnes of CO2, according to Yard. His shortest flight included a 10-minute trip to Las Vegas, emitting 1 ton of CO2, per the report.

Floyd Mayweather came in at number 2 on Yard's celebrity private jet CO2 list. Getty/Al Bello

Source: Yard

Jay-Z, the creative director of the sneaker giant Puma, ranked third on the list by flying on a jet he reportedly convinced the company to purchase, according to ESPN. Jay-Z, 52, took 136 flights that emitted 6,981.3 tonnes of CO2 and his average flight time this year was 67 minutes, according to Yard. One of his shortest trips was a 29-minute flight from North Carolina to Ohio, per the study.

Jay-Z reportedly took 136 private jet flights this year that emitted 6,981.3 tonnes of CO2. Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Source: Yard,ESPN

Alex Rodriguez, aka A-Rod, emitted 5,342.7 tonnes of CO2 this year with his private jet, Yard reports. A-Rod, 46, took 106 flights since January, with his fastest at 34 minutes, averaging at 80 minutes, according to the study.

Alex Rodriguez took 106 private jet flights so far this year and ranked fourth on the list according to Yard's report. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Source: Yard

Blake Shelton, 46, took 111 private jet flights that produced 4,495 tonnes of CO2 this year, Yard reported. Blake's average flight time was 64.37 minutes, with his shortest trip including a 27-minute flight from Los Angeles to San Diego, per Yard's analysis.

Blake Shelton ranked fifth on Yard's celebrity private jet CO2 list. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Source: Yard

Yard reported that Steven Spielberg, 75, took 61 flights this year and emitted 4,465 tonnes of CO2. He has the second-longest average flight time at an hour and 47 minutes and once took an 18-minute flight from Amsterdam to Rotterdam, according to Yard's study.

Steven Spielberg ranked at number 6 with 61 flights that emitted 4,465 tonnes of CO2 this year, per the report. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Source: Yard

Kim Kardashian, 41, ranked at number 7 with 57 private jet flights this year that emitted 4,268.5 tonnes of CO2, according to Yard. Her average flight time is 85.49 minutes, while one of the shorter flights was a 23-minute trip from San Diego, California, to Camarillo, California, per Yard.

Kim Kardashian ranked at number 7 on Yard's list. John Shearer/Getty Images

Source: Yard

Mark Wahlberg's private jet has emitted 3,772.85 tonnes of CO2 over 101 flights, according to Yard. Wahlberg, 51, has the longest average flight time at 117.45 minutes. One of his quickest flights was a 29-minute trip from Van Nuys, California, to Palm Springs, California, according to the study.

Mark Wahlberg ranks at number 8 per the study. F45

Source: Yard

Oprah Winfrey's private jet emitted 3,493.17 tonnes of CO2 over 68 flights, according to Yard's report. Winfrey, 68, spent an average of 81.13 minutes on flights this year so far, with one 16-minute flight from Brunswick, Georgia, to Savannah, Georgia, emitting 1 ton of CO2, per the report.

Ranked at number 9, Oprah Winfrey's private jet usage emitted 3,493.17 tonnes of CO2 over 68 flights, according to Yard. Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Source: Yard

Travis Scott landed at number 10, with his 54 private jet emitting 3,033.3 tonnes of CO2 this year, Yard reported. His average flight time was 24.5 minutes, according to Yard.

Travis Scott performs during the 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston, Texas. Erika Goldring/WireImage

Source: Yard

