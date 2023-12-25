Taylor Swift was joined by Santa Claus for the Chiefs’ Christmas Day game

Now that Santa Claus has finished his worldwide deliveries, all eyes were on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday.

And ahead of the Chiefs-Raiders game, what to the fans’ wondering eyes should appear? It was jolly Saint Nick with superstar singer Taylor Swift.

Swift, who was on hand again to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs take on their AFC West rival. And perhaps we now can add Santa to the list of celebrity Chiefs fans.

Fox 4 sports anchor Rob Collins shared this video on X (formerly Twitter) of Swift and Santa.

Here is another look at Santa and Swift.

Taylor Swift junto a Santa Claus en el juego de los chiefs pic.twitter.com/XKdRMGJ7ih — La Tia Puercaylor N1 & N4 (@LaPuercaylor) December 25, 2023

Here is the arrival at the stadium. Santa was supporting the Chiefs, too.

okay that’s taylor, mama swift, papa swift and austin girlfriend, austin is for sure the santa pic.twitter.com/Rn0HFbLHoo — vernica⸆⸉ (@VIsOnCorneliaSt) December 25, 2023

Perhaps this was Mr. Claus’ final delivery of the season. Seeing Santa and Swift does bring to mind the Elvis Presley song, “Santa Bring My Baby Back (to Me).“

Kelce was in a festive mood, too. He arrived for the game hours before Swift wearing a cool Chiefs jacket and a Santa cap.

Like parents across the nation who were awakened early by their kids on Christmas morning, Kelce wasn’t used to the early hour ... for a Chiefs game.