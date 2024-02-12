Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce amid wild celebrations after Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl

Taylor Swift passionately kissed boyfriend Travis Kelce as his team the Kansas City Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl with Beyonce, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga among the stars watching on.

The 34-year-old pop superstar made a mad dash from Japan, where she’d played at the Tokyo Dome as part of her Eras Tour, to get to Las Vegas in time to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Despite the potential jeopardy, Swift arrived at the stadium in good time in an all-black outfit with a red jacket draped over her shoulder. She was joined by actress Blake Lively, rapper Ice Spice and her mother Andrea Swift.

During the match, the Shake It Off singer was seen talking to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, while Kelce’s mother Donna was also sitting in the box and his brother Jason opted for Chiefs-themed overalls.

As the Chiefs became the first back-to-back Super Bowl winners for 19 years with a 25-22 overtime success, Swift joined Kelce on the pitch Swift - hugging and kissing her boyfriend of under a year in celebration of their historic win.

Swift was one of a number of celebrities to watch the match - with Beyonce and Jay-Z, Gwen Stefani, Lana Del Rey and Justin Bieber among the stars in the crowd.

US rapper Jay-Z took pictures of his daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi on the pitch before the game kicked off and he took his seat beside wife Beyonce.

US actor and long-time Kansas City Chiefs fan Paul Rudd appeared on the field sporting a moustache, alongside his teenage son Jack Rudd, while singer Luke Combs, actor Mark Wahlberg and basketball players LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal also appeared.

Pop star Bieber, who had been rumoured to appear as a guest singer during the half-time show, and his model wife Hailey were filmed dancing during Usher’s performance.

Usher was joined by Alicia Keys, H.E.R and Ludicrous during his 13-minute set.

Before the game kicked off, the camera panned to Swift and Lively who were hugging and swaying along as US rapper and singer Post Malone performed America The Beautiful.

Country singer Reba McEntire also performed the US national anthem, while Andra Day delivered an emotional rendition of Lift Every Voice And Sing.

Swift’s romance with Kelce has been credited with generating greater global interest in the game, particularly among women.

Last month, photographs of the couple kissing went viral as Swift celebrated on the field after the Chiefs triumphed over the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 at the MT Bank Stadium in Baltimore to reach the Super Bowl.