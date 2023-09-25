Taylor Swift leaves Arrowhead with Travis Kelce in convertible ‘getaway car’ after game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen leaving GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday in a convertible car after the Chiefs dominated the Chicago Bears with the pop singer watching from Kelce’s private suite.

After the game, Chiefs fans flooded the corridor outside the suite hoping to catch a glimpse of Swift, who in early July packed Arrowhead for two nights of her “Eras” tour. Swift sat next to Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, during the game.

Earlier on Sunday, Swifties began speculating online that the singer might be in town. Some reported that they had seen her private jet at the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport.

Swift’s presence at the game stole much of the attention from what was happening on the field. It was the first evidence that the weeks of rumors swirling about a possible Taylor-Travis relationship might be true.

And Chiefs fans at Arrowhead were quick to document the big moment, posting photos and videos on social media.

“The scene outside of Taylor Swift’s suite at Arrowhead Stadium! Absolute chaos!” college basketball analyst Anderson Bingham wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Security is now kicking fans out. Taylor Swift is staying in the suite until everyone is gone. Smart move by arrowhead stadium staff!”

In videos security guards could be heard yelling, “Let’s go, let’s go! Start walking, please!”

Fans waiting for Taylor Swift to come out of Travis’ suite: pic.twitter.com/xBPk27D6xr — RollinWithMahomes (@MishLGee_xoxo) September 24, 2023

Security is now kicking fans out. Taylor Swift is staying in the suite until everyone is gone. Smart move by arrowhead stadium staff! pic.twitter.com/BQUy7XYJhb — Anderson Bingham (@Bingham215) September 24, 2023

The scene outside of Taylor Swift’s suite at Arrowhead Stadium! Absolute chaos! pic.twitter.com/ECne9OU6Bx — Anderson Bingham (@Bingham215) September 24, 2023

While security cleared fans away, inside the suite Swift was seen being a good guest.

“Taylor cleaning up the suite after the game,” wrote X user @UpdatingSwiftly.

| Taylor cleaning up the suite after the game.



pic.twitter.com/kWSt2rthEq — Taylor Swift Updates (@UpdatingSwiftly) September 24, 2023

Media covering the game caught sight of Swift and Kelce leaving the stadium together, walking side-by-side but not holding hands.

“Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game,” wrote WGN News sports anchor Jarrett Payton, who posted a video of the two stars walking past on X.

Swift and Kelce stepped off a stadium elevator with an entourage that included at least a couple of burly bodyguards who cleared people out of their path.

Kelce wore the same outfit he wore when he arrived, a white suit splattered with blue images that earned him widespread derision online.

As if those reviews were even on his mind as he drove from Arrowhead in a convertible with Swift in the front seat.

“Alexa play Getaway Car by Taylor Swift,” X user @JalynSanderson joked.

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023

| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in his car. pic.twitter.com/seFjmqODOd — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) September 25, 2023