Taylor Swift Looked So Confused When Trevor Noah Asked Her Fans To Help Lower The Cost Of Eggs And People Think It’s A Sign Of How “Out Of Touch” She Is

Now that we have all had a day to sufficiently discuss Harry Styles winning Album of the Year during Sunday night’s Grammys, it’s time for us to turn our attention to everything else that happened at the ceremony.

Then there was host Trevor Noah’s jokes throughout the show, which included references to Prince Harry’s “ frostbitten penis ” and the recent discourse that M&M’s had become “ too sexy .”

He also spent some time having one-on-one conversations with the A-list attendees sitting in the crowd, but not all of his punchlines landed.

And one of the more uncomfortable moments to go viral since Sunday’s ceremony was Trevor’s chat with Taylor Swift — where she appeared to have no idea what he was talking about.

Taylor looked awkward and remained deadpan as the host brought up her fans, who recently hit the headlines for suing Ticketmaster following the messy presale for the singer’s upcoming Eras tour.

“I’m just wondering once they’re done with this, can you get them to handle the price of eggs?” Trevor asked Taylor, which is obviously a reference to the recent inflation in egg prices across America.

(For context, the cost went from around $2 to $7 a dozen in recent weeks, and Forbes previously explained: “The main reason egg prices remain high is the spread of an avian influenza virus which started in early 2022.”)

But Taylor just looked at Trevor blankly, before replying: “There’s really nothing that they can’t accomplish. They’ll get on it, just tell them what you need.”

CBS

“Swifties: price of eggs, down! You go after those chickens,” Trevor said to the camera, while Taylor looked down the lens and pulled a confused face while shaking her head, suggesting that she was baffled by what he’d said.

CBS

Initially, people watching at home were equally thrown by this reaction, but they soon realized that there’s an obvious reason why the multimillionaire didn’t understand Trevor’s joke.

“I love her but I know that she’s so out of touch that she didn’t understand the egg thing at all,” one fan commented on a TikTok of the moment.

A second person added: “with peace and love taylor doesn’t know how much eggs cost.” Someone else wrote: “No, for real she didn’t even understand what he was talking about bro 😂😂😂”

Another referenced a famous Arrested Development scene as they tweeted: “'I mean, it’s one egg, Trevor. What could it cost, 10 dollars?'”

“Ugh this was so hunger games 😵‍💫” one person said of the obvious wealth divide, while it was also pointed out that Taylor was far from the only Grammys attendee who wouldn’t be aware of something as basic as the price of eggs.

Some also theorized that Taylor pointedly pulled a face at the camera to let her fans know that the mention of “eggs” wasn’t a preplanned “easter egg” for them to discover.

In case you’re a total Taylor Swift novice, the star is famed for sneaking hidden clues into her music, social media posts, and public appearances so that her fans can work out her plans for the future.

“I think her reaction was a mix of ‘what are you talking about, what's up with egg prices’ and like ‘no guys, its NOT an easter egg, dismiss this!’” one Swiftie claimed.

Another agreed: “The look of ’this is not am easter EGG!’ lmao 😂”

While others simply heard the call to action and were prepared to start fighting, with a TikTok user concluding: “i mean honestly we could probably lower the price of eggs.”

And the eggs weren’t the only “regular people” joke that was caught going over Taylor’s head on Sunday, with the star also looking confused when Trevor mentioned Southwest Airlines.

The low-cost carrier has recently been in the news for canceling 16,700 flights during the holiday season.

Trevor said in his opening monologue that Taylor had “sold more albums than any other human on the planet this year. That’s right. More than anybody. The only music we listen to more than Taylor’s music was the hold music for Southwest Airlines.”

CBS

But instead of laughing at the quip, Taylor — who apparently wore $3 million worth of jewelry to the Grammys — looked confused and remained silent.

CBS

“taylor swift being completely unaware of what trevor noah's jokes about overpriced eggs and southwest airlines customer service helplines mean because inflation and public travel are completely lost on her,” one viewer tweeted.

“no but trevor noah making poor people jokes around taymoney..... she dont know shit about southwest or eggs omg 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭” another echoed.

And it wasn’t long before last year’s exposé that Taylor is the celebrity with the worst private jet CO2 emissions — with an average flight time of just 80 minutes — was brought up.

“right, like she’s not boutta take a private jet to the after party down the street,” one person joked.

Someone else observed: “I love how the southwest and egg jokes went over right Taylor Swift’s head. Miss private jet was so confused.”

“how is Trevor telling Taylor that Southwest Airlines joke expecting her to get it smh she hops on her private jet to get her morning coffee every day,” a third person tweeted.

And in the meantime, we better get cracking on sorting out those egg prices.

