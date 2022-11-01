Taylor Swift makes history as first artist to claim entire Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100
Taylor Swift's newest album, “Midnights,” has smashed music industry records in only weeks since it was released. Vladimir Duthiers has more.
Taylor Swift's newest album, “Midnights,” has smashed music industry records in only weeks since it was released. Vladimir Duthiers has more.
"Anti-Hero" leads the way at number one on Billboard's Hot 100, with nine more songs from the newly released album "Midnight" following.
Brazil's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered police to remove scores of roadblocks set up by supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro to protest his defeat in the presidential election, while the far-right leader remained silent on the result. The Federal Highway Police (PRF) said truckers were blocking highways at 271 points, partially or fully, as part of protests that have spread to 23 of Brazil's 26 states in the wake of Bolsonaro's loss to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a runoff election on Sunday. The police said another 192 roadblocks had been cleared.
Jrue Holiday hits clutch three-pointer in final minute to push Bucks over Pistons. He also recorded his third double-double of the season.
One of the historic elements that has made Kentucky an exacting coaching job has hit hard this season.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti's National Police said it has received orders to launch an investigation into the death of a journalist who witnesses say was struck in the head by a tear gas canister as officers also opened fire on a group of reporters. In a statement late Sunday, Police Chief Frantz Elbé offered his condolences to the family and colleagues of Romelson Vilsaint, adding that officers were forced to fire tear gas to control a “hostile crowd” attacking a police station in the capital of Port-au-Prince on Sunday. Witnesses told The Associated Press that journalists including Vilsaint, who worked for radio station Génération 80, had gathered at a police station in Delmas to demand the release of their colleague, Robest Dimanche, who had been detained while covering a protest on Sunday.
She is the first artist to claim all 10 of the top spots on the US Hot 100 chart.
A week after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the arrests of 20 people for alleged voter fraud, his administration quietly made a change that some say could help the state go after more people.
It’s easier to improve soil before plants are in place, so the time to do so is now. Next, test your soil’s pH. Test kits are reasonably priced and widely available. If the reading is outside the target range for a plant, it won’t be able to avail itself of nutrients, whether from soil or fertilizer.
Slowly but surely, the way we view labor is changing across the world. From the world’s largest four-day work week experiment to the growing number of unionization attempts occurring at major corporations, our world’s workforce is demanding to be seen and heard. On November 1, a new law will finally go into effect in New York City that requires employers to post salary information on job listings.
Up to 1,600 fans of the teams that qualified for this year’s World Cup are being recruited for an all expenses-paid trip to Qatar to sing in the opening ceremony and stay for at least two weeks promoting positive social media content about the soccer tournament and the host nation. Fans from each of the 32 teams are needed for a five-minute, fan-themed section of the ceremony before Qatar plays Ecuador in the opening match on Nov. 20.
A group of international experts investigating the 2014 disappearance of 43 students in southern Mexico warned Monday that an attempt by the government to accelerate the results has created a “crisis” for the investigation and risks diminishing confidence in the outcome. At a crucial stage, the special prosecutor who has led the government’s investigation since 2019 resigned in September over apparent interference by the attorney general and the government replaced him with someone unfamiliar with the case. A government Truth Commission report in August muddied the waters by presenting questionable screen captures of message exchanges as evidence, according to the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts.
"You can't say people saying 'Let's fire Pelosi,' or 'Let's take back the House' is saying 'Go do violence.' It's just unfair," she said on Fox News.
An antenna field in Alaska that’s spawned no shortage of conspiracy theories has been carrying out a series of experiments that include sending radio signals to the Moon and Jupiter and waiting for pings back.
It’s hard to overstate just how massive the first Black Panther was. Over a billion dollars at the box office. Marvel Studios’ first Best Picture nomination. A milestone in popular culture. And now, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, co-writer and director Ryan Coogler has the not-so-simple task of doing it all over again.
Experts from the United Nations' nuclear power agency inspected two sites in Ukraine on Tuesday that Russia identified in unfounded claims that Ukrainian authorities planned to set off radioactive “dirty bombs” in their own invaded country. Russian strikes targeting eight regions of southeastern Ukraine killed at least four civilians and wounded four others in 24 hours, the Ukrainian president's office said.
Kylie Jenner shared that she "decided to push back" on showcasing her personality on social media. Learn why she feels she showed "too much" in the past and what she "just can't do" anymore.
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito asked if someone who identifies as Indigenous based on "family lore" could include that on a college application.
Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown landed on the NFL's list for a random drug test after his 3 touchdown catches against the Pittsburgh Steelers
Foreign investors have sold Indian government debt worth nearly $500 million in the past two sessions, with the so-called FAR bonds bearing the brunt of a selloff that traders note is ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision and crucial U.S. data. These investors have net sold bonds worth 41.1 billion Indian rupees over Friday and Monday, CCIL data showed, with more than 80% accounted for by securities exempt from restrictions under a "fully accessible route" for foreign investors. Market participants linked the sudden move to the Fed's policy decision due on Wednesday, where its future guidance and commentary on interest rates will be key, as well as the non-farm payroll data on Friday and retail inflation data next week.
The 42-year-old suspect who attacked Paul Pelosi told authorities he was "waiting for Nancy." CNN reports he had a bag of zip ties with him.