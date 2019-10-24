Taylor Swift marks 13th anniversary of her debut album originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

We all know 13 is Taylor Swift’s lucky number, so it’s no surprise she’s chosen to commemorate the 13th anniversary of her debut self-titled album.

In a social media post Thursday, Swift looked back on her journey from 2006 to now and thanked her fans for their support.

She posted side-by-side photos from one of her small, early gigs to a more recent stadium-filled show.

“I said in an interview 13 years ago ‘I'm just hoping that I have a second album that does as well as the first & someday get to be a headliner, & always be the same person that I started out as,’” she wrote. “Scrolling through your posts has me feeling all the feelings & I want to thank you.”

Swift added, “Because of you, there was a 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th and 7th album. You guys made me into a headliner because you wanted to see me play. And your support all these years is what’s helped me stay true to that kid I was when I started out. #13YearsOfTaylor.”

Swift's debut album topped the Country Albums chart and went platinum seven times. It featured the songs “Tim McGraw” and “Teardrops on My Guitar.”

