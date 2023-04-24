Taylor Swift Is Peak Taylor Swift On The Eras Tour, And I Love It

Good Morning America

Members of the Bristol Police Department in Connecticut were on hand to greet and send off the wife and newborn daughter of one of their late colleagues earlier this week. Bristol officers lined up at a New Haven hospital to applaud Laura DeMonte and her new baby girl, Penelope Dustin-Ann DeMonte, on Monday afternoon. DeMonte is the wife of late Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, who was killed in the line of duty alongside officer Alex Hamzy when they were responding to a possible domestic violence incident back in October 2022, according to police.