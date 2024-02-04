Will Taylor Swift perform at the 2024 Grammys?

Taylor Swift is up for six Grammy Awards at the 2024 ceremony. But will she grace fans with a performance?

As of Feb. 3, Swift has not been announced as a performer for the ceremony, which is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 4.

TODAY.com has reached out to the Recording Academy for comment but did not hear back at the time of publication.

The executive producer for the Grammy Awards show, Raj Kapoor, told Rolling Stone in a Feb. 1 article that when it comes to the possibility of Swift performing, "We've had a lot of last-minute things come in on the show."

“Sometimes they’ve happened days before, and yeah, we’re always open to the idea," he said.

Artists who are confirmed to perform at the 2024 Grammy Awards include Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billy Joel, Travis Scott, U2, SZA, Billie Eilish and, for the first time at the ceremony, Joni Mitchell.

Swift is nominated for some of the most prestigious awards of the night, including album of the year for "Midnights" and record of the year for "Anti-Hero."

The singer currently has 12 Grammy Awards, including three album of the year wins, meaning just one award at the Feb. 4 ceremony will bring Swift's total Grammy count to her famous lucky number, 13.

Swift's first performance at the Grammys was in 2008, when she sang "Fifteen" as a duet with Miley Cyrus. She last performed in 2021, singing a medley of three songs from her hit "Folklore" and "Evermore" albums.

Swift's anticipated attendance at the Grammys comes amid a very busy few weeks for the singer.

On Feb. 7, just two days after the music ceremony, Swift resumes her "Eras Tour," beginning with four shows in Tokyo. Then, on Feb. 11, she could hop over to the Super Bowl, where her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers.

Though fans are hopeful that Swift and Kelce could make their official red carpet debut at the Grammys, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has said he won't make it to the ceremony due to Super Bowl preparations.

But don't worry: The Embassy of Japan has confirmed it is possible for Swift to finish her show in Tokyo on Feb. 10 and make it to Las Vegas with time to spare before kickoff because of the time difference.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com