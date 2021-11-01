Taylor Swift performed in a see-through lace catsuit for one of her most daring looks yet

Taylor Swift wore a see-through catsuit at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Michael Loccisano / Staff / Getty Images

Taylor Swift performed at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday.

She wore a see-through catsuit covered in head-to-toe black lace during her performance.

The daring look was markedly different from the Halloween costume she wore the next day.

Taylor Swift wore one of her most daring looks yet at the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday.

Swift opened the Induction Ceremony, which honored stars like Tina Turner, Jay Z, and Carole King, with a cover of King's "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow," as Entertainment Tonight reported.

The singer, who is set to release a re-recording of her album "Red" next week, stepped on stage in a sheer catsuit.

Taylor Swift performs at the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductions Ceremony. Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty Images

The Wicked Lace Catsuit designed by Sarah Regensburger was covered in head-to-toe black lace and had transparent cutouts.

A high-neckline and scalloped sleeves added to the garment, which is both animal free and vegan, according to the Sarah Regensburger website. It cost $557.11 at the time of writing.

Swift wore a silver Greta Constantine jumpsuit beneath the Sarah Regensburger piece, and it was visible beneath the lace cutouts, giving her ensemble a sparkly look.

She paired Louis Vuitton boots with the outfit, which was styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer.

Swift also added a Saint Laurent blazer to the outfit after her performance, when she gave a speech about King's impact on her.

She added a blazer to the look. Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty Images

Lorrie Turk did the star's makeup, and Jemma Muradian was her hairstylist.

In her speech about King, Swift said, "I cannot remember a time when I didn't know Carole King's music," adding that her parents taught her that "Carole King is the greatest songwriter of all time," as Vulture reported.

King said Swift was "like my professional granddaughter" in her acceptance speech, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Swift took a big fashion departure from the sleek look on Sunday when she dressed up for Halloween.

Swift dressed up in a squirrel costume, as she shared on Instagram.

She captioned the post "can't talk right now, I'm doin hot squirrel shit."

Read the original article on Insider