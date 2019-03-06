Taylor Swift Reveals Her Mom’s Cancer Has Returned: ‘There Are Real Problems’

Taylor Swift‘s mom is battling cancer again.

The “Redemption” singer revealed her mom’s illness in an open letter to “Elle” titled “30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30.”

Explaining how she’s learned to handle serious illness in her family, Swift said, “Both of my parents have had cancer, and my mom is now fighting her battle with it again.”

“It’s taught me that there are real problems and then there’s everything else. My mom’s cancer is a real problem,” Swift divulged. “I used to be so anxious about daily ups and downs. I give all of my worry, stress, and prayers to real problems now.”

Back in April 2015, the hitmaker announced her mom, Andrea, had been diagnosed with cancer, but never went into specifics.

Besides her mom’s health battle, Swift revealed some interesting things about herself, her squad and her biggest fears.

Here’s everything you need to know in Taylor Swift’s own words.

Don’t Mistake Kindness for Weakness:

“While it may be born from having been raised to be a polite young lady, this can contribute to some of your life’s worst regrets if someone takes advantage of this trait in you. Grow a backbone, trust your gut, and know when to strike back. Be like a snake—only bite if someone steps on you.”

Biggest Fear:

“After the Manchester Arena bombing and the Vegas concert shooting, I was completely terrified to go on tour this time because I didn’t know how we were going to keep 3 million fans safe over seven months. There was a tremendous amount of planning, expense, and effort put into keeping my fans safe. My fear of violence has continued into my personal life.”

“I carry QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds.”

Dealing with Childhood Scars:

“Even as an adult, I still have recurring flashbacks of sitting at lunch tables alone or hiding in a bathroom stall, or trying to make a new friend and being laughed at. In my twenties I found myself surrounded by girls who wanted to be my friend. So I shouted it from the rooftops, posted pictures, and celebrated my newfound acceptance into a sisterhood, without realizing that other people might still feel the way I did when I felt so alone.”

The Differences Between Lifelong Friendships & Temporary Relationships:

“Something about “we’re in our young twenties!” hurls people together into groups that can feel like your chosen family. And maybe they will be for the rest of your life. Or maybe they’ll just be your comrades for an important phase, but not forever. It’s sad but sometimes when you grow, you outgrow relationships. You may leave behind friendships along the way, but you’ll always keep the memories.”

How to Handle Bullies:

“A few years ago, someone started an online hate campaign by calling me a snake on the internet. The fact that so many people jumped on board with it led me to feeling lower than I’ve ever felt in my life, but I can’t tell you how hard I had to keep from laughing every time my 63-foot inflatable cobra named Karyn appeared onstage in front of 60,000 screaming fans. It’s the Stadium Tour equivalent of responding to a troll’s hateful Instagram comment with “lol.” It would be nice if we could get an apology from people who bully us, but maybe all I’ll ever get is the satisfaction of knowing I could survive it, and thrive in spite of it.”

On Relating to Victims of Sexual Abuse:

“I know because my sexual assault trial was a demoralizing, awful experience. I believe victims because I know firsthand about the shame and stigma that comes with raising your hand and saying ‘This happened to me.'”

