Taylor Swift reveals her mom is battling cancer in new interview

Taylor Swift graces ELLE Magazine's April cover ahead of her 30th birthday, where she penned an honest and open letter inside the issue.

The "Shake It Off" singer touched upon an array of subjects -- from romance to her feud with KKW. But most notably she revealed that her mom Andrea is currently battling cancer for a second time.

“I’ve had to learn how to handle serious illness in my family. Both of my parents have had cancer, and my mom is now fighting her battle with it again,” Taylor wrote. “It’s taught me that there are real problems and then there’s everything else. My mom’s cancer is a real problem. I used to be so anxious about daily ups and downs. I give all of my worry, stress, and prayers to real problems now.”





While there are no specifics of her mother's condition or diagnosis, Swift first discussed her mom's battle with cancer back in April of 2015.

“This is something my family and I thought you should know about now,” she wrote on Tumblr four years ago. “For Christmas this year, I asked my mom that one of her gifts to me be her going to the doctor to get screened for any health issues, just to ease some worries of mine. She agreed, and went in to get checked. There were no red flags and she felt perfectly fine, but she did it just to get me and my brother off her case about it.”

“The results came in, and I’m saddened to tell you that my mom has been diagnosed with cancer … She’s got an important battle to fight. Thank you for caring about my family so much that she would want me to share this information with you. I hope and pray that you never get news like this,” she continued.

Taylor and Andrea, 61, are known to have a close bond. The singer took to Instagram this past October to share a photo of her and her mom playing Scrabble, with the caption "Let the games BEGIN."



