Taylor Swift Reveals Her Mom Is Facing Cancer Again: 'I Give All of My Worry to Real Problems Now'

Four years after first revealing to fans her mom was diagnosed with cancer, Taylor Swift shared on Wednesday that Andrea is once again facing the disease.

“I’ve had to learn how to handle serious illness in my family. Both of my parents have had cancer, and my mom is now fighting her battle with it again,” the Grammy winner, 29, wrote in a personal essay for Elle about 30 lessons she’s learned in her life so far.

“It’s taught me that there are real problems and then there’s everything else,” she continued. “My mom’s cancer is a real problem. I used to be so anxious about daily ups and downs. I give all of my worry, stress, and prayers to real problems now.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s Mom Andrea Diagnosed with Cancer: ‘She’s Got an Important Battle to Fight’

Taylor Swift More

RELATED: Taylor Swift Reveals She Felt ‘Lower Than Ever’ After Kim Kardashian’s Snake Emoji ‘Hate Campaign’ — but Can Laugh About It Now

In April of 2015, Swift posted to Tumblr about Andrea’s difficult news.

“Hey Guys,

“I’m writing to you with an update I wish I wasn’t giving you, but it’s important and I’m used to sharing important events in my life with you. Usually when things happen to me, I process them and then write music about how I feel, and you hear it much later. This is something my family and I thought you should know about now.

“For Christmas this year, I asked my mom that one of her gifts to me be her going to the doctor to get screened for any health issues, just to ease some worries of mine. She agreed, and went in to get checked. There were no red flags and she felt perfectly fine, but she did it just to get me and my brother off her case about it.

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift Explains Her Latest Album Is All About ‘Finding Love Throughout All the Noise’

“The results came in, and I’m saddened to tell you that my mom has been diagnosed with cancer. I’d like to keep the details of her condition and treatment plans private, but she wanted you to know.

“She wanted you to know because your parents may be too busy juggling everything they’ve got going on to go to the doctor, and maybe you reminding them to go get checked for cancer could possibly lead to an early diagnosis and an easier battle. Or peace of mind in knowing that they’re healthy and there’s nothing to worry about. She wanted you to know why she may not be at as many shows this tour. She’s got an important battle to fight.

“Thank you for caring about my family so much that she would want me to share this information with you. I hope and pray that you never get news like this.

“Love you.

Taylor”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Gets Candid About Turning 30 in 2019: ‘Part of Me Still Feels 18’

During Swift’s hit reputation Stadium Tour, Andrea (and Scott) were often spotted by fans in the crowd or backstage during the singer’s meet-and-greet sessions.

The night before Mother’s Day, the star dedicated a special performance of “The Best Day” — a sweet track inspired by Andrea — to her mom.

“I want to dedicate this one to my mom,” she told the crowd in Santa Clara, Calif. “And I want you to think about anybody in your life who has mothered you and been there for you and made you who you are.”