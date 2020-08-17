If you're watching and re-watching Taylor Swift's "cardigan" video to find any Easter eggs or hidden meanings, you can stop now -- Swift has done it for us.

The singer teamed up with VEVO for an episode of VEVO Footnotes, in which every notable thing in the clip is detailed, second by second.

Here are some of the more interesting things that are revealed about the "cardigan" video, which Swift directed herself:

21 seconds in: Swift's grandfather Dean, who landed on the beaches at the Battle of Guadalcanal in 1942, is the man in the photograph. As most fans know, she also references him in the "folklore" track "epiphany."

42 seconds in: The hands on the clock point to one and three because Swift's favorite number is 13.

50 seconds in: You can see a painting of a white house next to the piano. Swift painted it during the first week of quarantine.

-A health inspector was on site for the filming and used UV lights and sprayed down the piano keys between every take.

-In the video, Swift goes from a cabin to an enchanted forest to a stormy ocean and then back to the cabin. The forest, she says, "represents the evergreen beginning of a relationship where everything seems magical and full of beauty." The ocean represents "the isolation and fear involved while a relationship is breaking down."

-Swift going back to the cabin represents "returning to a sense of self after experiencing love lost" -- but her clothes remain soaking wet, in order to signify that "she was changed by the journey."

As previously reported, in addition to directing the video, Swift also did her own hair, make-up and styling in the video due to COVID-19. She also wore her own nightgown.

Taylor Swift reveals secret Easter eggs in her 'cardigan' video originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com