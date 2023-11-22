Taylor Swift send message to ‘DWTS’ couples before latest elimination

Welcome to “Dancing With the Stars” (Taylor’s Version).

The Nov. 21 episode of “DWTS” was Taylor Swift Night, with the six remaining couples dancing to songs from the singer’s discography.

The night opened with the pros dancing to Swift’s “Love Story,” choreographed by guest judge Mandy Moore, who joined Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli this week at the judges' table.

Hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough then revealed that Swift herself had a message for the stars.

“I just wanted to say thank you so much for having this ‘me’ themed night on 'Dancing With the Stars,' I so wish I could be there to see what you and your amazing choreographers and my friend, Mandy Moore, have put together,” she said via a pre-recorded message. “I wish I could be there but I’m on tour in Brazil, but I’m sending you all my love and best of luck to all the contestants.”

Aside from the couples' solo dance, this episode also consisted of a relay dance round.

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov went head-to-head against Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy, dancing a Viennese waltz to “Lover.” Gomez won the three bonus points.

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold went up against Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, dancing the jive to "Shake It Off." Hannigan got the three bonus points.

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev went up against Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach, dancing a cha cha to "Lavender Haze." Mraz got the three bonus points.

It was another night filled with the stars giving it their all on the dance floor for their chance to take home the Mirrorball Trophy. Here are the highlights below and find out who is going to the semi-finals.

Who was the ninth celebrity dancer to get eliminated?

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold during Taylor Swift Night on

Based on the the judges scores and audiences votes, Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold were the latest couple to get eliminated.

The pair danced a rumba to “August” and received a 30 out of 40.

“It’s been so special, I can’t believe we made it this far,” he said after the elimination. “And for Rylee’s first season, it’s so incredible to see her live out her dreams.”

Who is at the top of the leaderboard?

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach during Taylor Swift Night on

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach received a perfect score, 40 out of 40, after dancing the Argentine tango to “Don’t Blame Me.” They also won the relay dance and received an additional three points, making their total a 43/40.

Which celebrities are at the bottom of the leaderboard?

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber during Taylor Swift Night on

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber received the lowest scores during the episode. They got a 29 out of 40 when they danced a cha cha to “You Belong With Me.” However, after winning the relay dance bonus points their total was 32.

Which celebrities are left in the competition?

The following competitors still have a chance to dust off their dancing shoes:

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy

Next week will be the semi-finals — with the five remaining couples one step closer to the Mirrorball trophy.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com