Taylor Swift’s “Stage Dive” Is Going Viral — Like, She Dives Headfirst INTO THE STAGE As If It’s A Swimming Pool

Storyful

Taylor Swift thrilled fans on the second night of her Eras tour in Glendale, Arizona, by appearing to dive into the stage during a dramatic point in the show.As the music transitioned from songs from her “debut” era into the latest Midnights album, Swift dove beneath the stage to the amazement of the audience.The crowd can be heard screaming and cheering in footage posted on Twitter by @replover4eva. Credit: @replover4eva via Storyful