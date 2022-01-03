Taylor Swift thanked Eric Church for getting fired from a tour with a gold record

Getting fired isn't always a bad thing, right? At least not for Eric Church and Taylor Swift.

An uncompromising up-and-comer in Nashville, Rascal Flatts fired Church from an opening slot on the trio's 2006 arena tour.

"Doing my own thing and just being stubborn about it early on, yes, got me kicked off there," Church said Thursday at Country Radio Seminar in Nashville.

And it wasn't just any up-and-comer who replaced the would-be Chief for those shows. Riding the wave of "Tim McGraw," a burgeoning Taylor Swift stepped in.

Church recalled the story during a Q&A session at the annual radio conference:

"She wanted to make sure there was no bad blood. She had just had the 'Tim McGraw' song. I joked with her and said 'You owe me your first gold album.' Four days later ... sure enough, she came to a show of mine and she had (a gold album). I still have it. It's in the Hall of Fame, I think. It said, 'Eric, thanks for playing too long and too loud on the Rascal Flatts tour. I sincerely appreciate it.'

The other opening act on that tour? Jason Aldean.

Read more highlights from Church's CRS conversation here.

More: Subscribe to The Pick, a new music newsletter from The Tennessean

For Subscribers: Are you the ultimate Eric Church fan? Prove it and win tickets to his Des Moines show

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Taylor Swift thanked Eric Church for getting fired with a gold record