Taylor Swift’s arrival at Highmark Stadium met with mix of boos and cheers from Buffalo Bills fans

Taylor Swift has arrived at Highmark Stadium, home of the infamous Bills Mafia.

Swift was spotting walking into the stadium Jan. 21 for the Kansas City Chiefs' playoff game against the Buffalo Bills about an hour before the 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

She was seen wearing a red beanie hat and a thick white jacket with a red star on it. An acronym that reads "CTFL" decorates the sleeve.

Her arrival was met with a mixture of cheers and some loud boos from the home team, according to videos from the stadium shared on X. As she appears to walk inside, someone is heard shouting, "Bills by a billion."

After defeating the Miami Dolphins 26-7, the Chiefs and Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, advanced to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, putting them two games away from a goal of returning to the Super Bowl.

Swift attended the Chiefs' first playoff game of the postseason and sat with Brittany Mahomes, wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. They braced against the cold with custom puffer jackets made by a fellow NFL WAG, Kristin Juszczyk. Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, was also spotted in the player's box, even joining in on a swag surf.

Swift is still on break from her "Eras Tour," set to resume Feb. 7 in Tokyo. The singer has now attended seven of the last eight Chiefs games.

In anticipation of her potential attendance, the Bills unveiled special food items available at the stadium that nod to Swift.

Two menu items reference Swift's hit songs: Bad Blood Waffle Fries and the Karma Quesadilla.

“We had a lot of fun with this week’s menu — adding a few new options that celebrate this incredible rivalry with the Chiefs and their star-studded fans," Andy Altomare, general manager for the Bills' food service partner Delaware North, said in a statement.

While the Chiefs-Bills matchup isn't expected to be as frigid as the Chiefs-Dolphins game, the fourth coldest in NFL history, the temperature in Buffalo on Jan. 21 is expected to be between 17 and 24 degrees.

The Bills' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was delayed last week due to a winter storm, and Highmark Stadium is set to receive more snow ahead of Sunday night's game.

Orchard Park, New York, could receive several inches of snow through Jan. 20, according to the National Weather Service. As a result, the team is again asking fans to help shovel the stadium, offering $20 an hour.

Other potential celebrity guests for the Chiefs-Bills playoff game include the tight end's brother Jason Kelce, whose NFL schedule cleared after the Philadelphia Eagles were knocked out the playoffs Jan. 15, and Hailee Steinfeld, the rumored girlfriend of Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

It would mark a reunion for Swift and Steinfeld, who starred in the singer's "Bad Blood" music video in 2015.

Swift attended the last time the Chiefs took on the Bills on Dec. 10. The Bills won 20-17 on the Chiefs' home turf.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com