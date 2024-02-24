Taylor Swift on going to the Sydney Zoo two days in a row: 'I think you guys don't understand'

Taylor Swift's visit to Sydney, Australia, seems to have one major highlight: the Sydney Zoo.

The pop star was seen at the zoo twice before kicking off her Sydney shows of the "Eras Tour." She was seen at the zoo on Wednesday, according to 7News Australia, and then again the next day, that time with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

During night one of her shows in the city, Swift shared that she just loves the Sydney Zoo after being there multiple times, including with opening act Sabrina Carpenter.

"We've been 100% of our days off," she says while sitting next to Carpenter in a TikTok shared by user meganck_02. "I'm really all about the red panda. I think you guys don't understand how cool kangaroos are because you have so many. They are so cool, so strong. So bouncy."

The two singers then proceeded to sing a duet of "White Horse" and "Coney Island" with Swift on the piano.

The pop superstar and Kansas City Chiefs tight end were spotted visiting the zoo together on Feb. 22 after Kelce flew to Australia to meet up with Swift, according to 7News Australia.

Just over a week after Swift cheered on Kelce and the Chiefs as they won Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas, the couple enjoyed a private tour of the zoo, the station reported.

They were seen hand-feeding kangaroos and taking selfies ahead of Swift's upcoming shows in Sydney for her blockbuster Eras Tour, according to 7News Australia.

The singer was seen wearing sneakers, denim shorts and a red tank top, while Kelce was clad in red shorts, a white baseball hat and a dark shirt as they casually strolled around the zoo.

Swift is scheduled to play a total of four shows at Sydney's Accor Stadium.

Kelce has traveled internationally to see Swift perform before. In November, he flew to Argentina for one of Swift’s Buenos Aires concerts.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Sydney, Australia (Don Arnold / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

This article was originally published on TODAY.com