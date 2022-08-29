Taylor Swift's announcement, Johnny Depp's 'appearance' and more 2022 MTV VMAs highlights
Taylor Swift's historic night plus big wins from Nicki Minaj, Anitta and the Red Hot Chili Peppers headlined the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
Taylor Swift's historic night plus big wins from Nicki Minaj, Anitta and the Red Hot Chili Peppers headlined the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
With eight VMA nominations to their name, it’s hard to believe that the ladies of Blackpink are only now making their debut on the main stage. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa were all on hand Sunday to perform their new single “Pink Venom,” marking their first-ever performance at MTV’s annual award show. In fact, Blackpink […]
Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker went to dinner at Catch Steak in West Hollywood together, looking casual as they walked past photographers.
Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J are hosting the event.
YouTuber Trisha Paytas is facing heightened harassment from a "snark" community dedicated to hating her on Reddit.
Film chronicles a particular moment in the 20th-century history of Italy and the mystic Capuchin monk who bled from his hands, feet and sides.
The beginning of The Land Before Time sees our dinosaurian — and one pterosaur — cast of characters enduring a climatic shift which drives them away from their current home and toward the Great Valley. Similar environmental changes were not unusual during prehistory. Mass extinction events have occurred at least five times throughout our planet’s history, and while the most famous one was the result of an asteroid impact, more often than not they’re the consequence of dramatic climate shifts. Wh
A woman was arrested for running into a man with her car, with a 9-month-old child inside unrestrained.
Central banks will fail to control inflation and could even push price growth higher unless governments start playing their part with more prudent budget policies, according to a study presented to policymakers at the Jackson Hole conference in the United States. Governments around the world opened their coffers during the COVID-19 pandemic to prop up economies, but those efforts have helped push inflation rates to their highest levels in nearly half a century, raising the risk that rapid price growth will become entrenched. Central banks are now raising interest rates, but the new study, presented on Saturday at the Kansas City Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Economic Symposium argued that a central bank's inflation-fighting reputation is not decisive in such a scenario.
After making history, Taylor Swift clearly plans to make some more.
Danish brewer Carlsberg said it is removing "certain" board representatives from its India unit that come from its partner Nepal-based Khetan Group, accusing them of acting against their joint venture's interests. The move represents a deepening of a long-standing dispute that first came to light in 2019, when Carlsberg India board members from Khetan first protested internally before asking the Indian government to investigate what they said was Carlsberg's non-compliance with laws on trade discounts, advertisement and sales promotion. Carlsberg said in an emailed statement to Reuters it had acted to "remove certain representatives" who had put forward what it called "serious and baseless accusations".
Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., conceded on Sunday that former President Donald Trump should have returned the sensitive and classified documents that the government says he took home with him after leaving office, which led the FBI to raid Mar-a-Lago earlier this month. In an interview on ABC's "This Week," Blunt was repeatedly pressed by anchor George Stephanopoulos before he answered a question about how he felt about what the Department of Justice said Trump did. Initially responding to Stephanopoulos’ question, Blunt drew comparisons to Hillary Clinton and former FBI Director James Comey for their past conduct related to records.
The judge interviewed a juror for 7 minutes over a report the juror's mind was made up about Fox and Croft's guilt.
During Blackpink's 2022 VMA performance, Taylor Swift was dancing and singing along the entire time. Read about it here.
One officer stayed outside as Hoadley searched a house, as he believed that Hoadley “was conducting an unlawful search and did not want to be a part of it,” the motion said.
During the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night, rapper Nicki Minaj took the stage with some of her greatest hits before accepting the Video Vanguard award, where she thanked those who inspired her and those who have given her huge opportunities. "I want to take a second to just say thank you to all of the key people that inspired me and who I think inspired my flow. Lil Wayne, Foxy Brown, Lauryn Hill, Jay-Z, Slick RIck, Doug E. Fresh. And then I wrote people who gave me huge opportunities that I'll never forget – Kanye West, Beyoncé, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Eminem, Britney Spears, Rihanna." And Minaj also credited those are no longer with us like rappers Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD and Nipsey Hussle. "I wrote this down, I don't know why y'all, but this was in my spirit to say: I wish that Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were here. I wish that people understood what they meant and what they were going through. I wish people took mental health seriously, even for the people who you think have perfect lives," said Minaj. Minaj has previously opened up about her own mental health struggles, even revealing in 2011 to Cosmopolitan that she had become so depressed while trying to break into the industry, she had suicidal thoughts. The rapper took a brief hiatus after her 2018 album Queen, which she has since said was much needed as it affected her mental health for the good. And on a lighter note, while Minaj did spend time during her speech mentioning people who aren't here today, she did mention a very important someone who is. Minaj shared, "Listen, I have a new baby, his name is Papa Bear. Papa Bear, I love you so much. Mommy loves you so so so so so much!"
Ahead of her new album, a makeup-free LeAnn Rimes sang a stripped down version of "awakening" while poolside, and she's glowing!
Justin Sellers, commissioner of the Coastal Plain League, would have liked the Savannah Bananas to stay members of the collegiate summer league.
Ukrainian forces repelled an offensive by invading Russian troops in the Slovyansk, Avdiyivka, and Bakhmut sections of the front over the last day, Ukraine’s General Staff said in its regular morning Facebook post on Aug. 28.
How many wins will it take for Bryan Harsin to win back a high approval rating? Here are our game-by-game Auburn football score predictions for 2022.
The mayor of Jackson, Miss. has urged residents to evacuate as river waters continue to rise due to flooding. “I’ve already received calls from individuals wondering or questioning whether they should get out if you are capable of getting out now,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba (D) said in a news conference Saturday. “Get out now…