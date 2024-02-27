Taylor Swift's father Scott Swift accused of assaulting photographer

Australian police are investigating an allegation by a paparazzo that he was assaulted by Taylor Swift's father.

Ben McDonald, 51, accused Scott Swift, 71, of striking his face on a Sydney wharf. He did not need medical help.

The confrontation happened on Tuesday after Mr Swift and the pop megastar disembarked from a boat.

A spokesperson for the singer did not address the assault claim but said two people had behaved aggressively towards them, local media reported.

A video published by Australian media shows the singer, who is concealed beneath an umbrella, walking with her father and security guards along Neutral Bay Wharf about 02:30 local time (15:30 GMT Monday).

Cameras flash before two voices - reported to be a photographer and a guard - accuse each other of touching umbrellas. It is unclear whether the footage captures the alleged incident.

Mr McDonald told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the singer had entered a car when Mr Swift attacked him.

"In 23 years of doing this I've never been assaulted, let alone been punched in the face by a father," he said.

The singer's representative said: "Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water."

Swift had just performed the final Australian concert in her immensely popular Eras tour.

"The younger man reported the incident and inquiries are now under way by officers attached to North Shore Police Area Command," New South Wales Police said in a statement.