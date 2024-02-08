Taylor Swift's haters can't help themselves. Shake it off and watch the Super Bowl

This Sunday, the sports and entertainment worlds will collide, and while some of us are making friendship bracelets for the big game, others are looking for bad blood.

To all those Taylor Swift haters out there, you need to calm down.

As both a sports fan and a “Swiftie,” I couldn’t be more excited for the Super Bowl. At the same time, I can’t help but feel that a large number of viewers will not be rooting for either team, but instead, against her.

They know she’s not playing in the game, right?

After connecting with Travis Kelce in July and starting what may be the “Love Story” she’s been singing about for years, Swift began attending Chiefs’ games, bringing in an entirely new audience. But while this new demographic was busy filling champagne glasses during football games, others were throwing tantrums.

People of the Year: Taylor Swift reaches new heights 10 years after Tennessean of the Year honor

Taylor Swift isn't the only celebrity to get attention at sporting events

When the Kansas City Chiefs advanced on Jan. 28, one of my co-workers rolled his eyes and said, “Oh, great. Now we have to sit through two weeks of Taylor Swift Super Bowl bull---.”

I asked him what he meant.

“Nothing. I am just tired of seeing her face during football games.”

Her face? That’s why you’re upset? Camera crews do it all the time with male celebrities at sporting events. I don’t remember anyone complaining about cutaways to Eminem at the Detroit Lions games or court-side shots of Jack Nicholson at Lakers games. Do you?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift walk together after an AFC Championship NFL football game, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. Scrutiny over Swift’s travel has been bubbling up online, with people pointing out the planet-warming emissions of carbon dioxide released with every flight.

To be fair, this “Taylor Swift is ruining football” narrative is not just coming from fans. It’s also coming from some in the sport.

Just recently, legendary NFL coach Tony Dungy grumbled that Swift and Kelce were “disenchanting people with sports” and “taking away from what really happens on the field.”

That’s it, Tony! We are never ever getting back together.

Critics thinks Taylor Swift is a negative influence, but she's a plus to NFL viewership

For over 15 years, Swift has had to fight off sexism and double standards in the music industry. Now she has to do so in the sports world.

My favorite argument is that she has had “a negative impact” on Kelce and the Chiefs.

Really? That they have made it to the Super Bowl completely refutes that claim, not to mention the $331.5 million in brand value for the Chiefs and the NFL, according to Apex Marketing Group.

Yes, there may be more cutaways of Swift than of shirtless-body-painted diehard Chiefs fans, but TV networks have quickly figured out ratings go up when she’s in the building.

CBS Sports posted to X on Jan. 30 that their Chiefs-Ravens game was the most watched AFC Championship in history with about 55.5 million viewers.

The NFL ON CBS delivers the most-watched AFC Championship Game ever with more than 55 million viewers.



Sunday's game peaked with more than 64 million viewers.



CBS Sports leads all networks with its best postseason viewership since the NFL returned to CBS in 1998, including… pic.twitter.com/3AgeMDxy0b — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) January 30, 2024

Let's celebrate Swift and Kelce's love instead of being down on it

Sports are not always inclusive. Just ask Colin Kaepernick. But what makes them powerful is that they have the potential to be. We encourage our kids to participate when they’re young, and we hope they learn what it means to be “part of a team.”

Here's our chance, people. Is the most popular sports league in America going to tell one of the most influential women of this decade that she’s not welcome?

No wonder her lyrics seem to write themselves.

There’s no telling whether or not Swift and Kelce are going to last, but what they have taught us is that positive change can happen only if we open ourselves up to more of what matters: more celebrating of one another, more fans of sports and of music, more coming together and, yes, more friendship bracelets.

It’s time for the NFL and its fans to share the stage – and not just during halftime.

So, to all those haters out there dreading more of Swift at Sunday’s game – shake it off!

Jill Jelnick

Jill Jelnick is the sports director for FOX17 and has been a sports reporter/anchor for over eight years.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance makes football better, actually