Taylor Swift's music helped her after her dad's death. Watch why she's speechless.

Taylor Swift isn't just a top-played artist for 16-year-old Bella Martin. She's a musician who brought the teenager comfort during one of the hardest moments of her life.

So when she was surprised with tickets to see Swift's Eras Tour live, her reaction was extremely emotional.

Navigating Ticketmaster for the Eras Tour was nearly impossible. Ticketmaster shut down, people waited online lines for hours and only those with pre-sale codes were able to get tickets. Bella didn’t think she had a chance of seeing Swift live.

Bella wasn’t the only fan in her family. Her father, Francisco Martin III, was also a certified Swiftie. Bella grew up performing her songs in elementary school talent shows, singing them on repeat. Francisco learned to love Swift’s music too, bonding with his daughter while singing in the car together. His favorite song was "Mine" from the singer’s "Speak Now" album.

Francisco died in a motorcycle accident in April 2019. Listening to Swift’s music helped Bella cope with the painful loss.

Her loved ones knew how much seeing the tour meant to Bella, so they teamed up to tackle the presale ticket process and managed to score seats in the fourth row.

When Bella opened the surprise of her wildest dreams, she could not hold back the tears.

