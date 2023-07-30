Taylor Sworn in as New Board Member

The Cambridge City School Board of Education was operating at full strength again at Thursday’s board meeting as Steve Taylor was sworn in just prior to the meeting following his appointment to the board by Probate Judge David Bennett on Wednesday.

Taylor, a retired teacher and administrator of Cambridge School District, was one of 11 individuals that expressed an interest in the open board position created when Amy Kissinger resigned on May 26.

Steve Taylor, Cambridge City Schools board member

The board met in a special session on June 21 but did not appoint a new board member to the vacant seat. By law, the decision was turned over to Judge Bennett to make the appointment.

“As a board, we could not agree on an appointment to the vacated seat and trusted that decision to Judge Bennett,” said Board of Education president Dave Peoples. “We had faith that the Judge would choose a quality candidate to help move our fine district forward, and I believe Steve Taylor is a person who will do that.”

Taylor’s term will expire at the end of the 2023 and he has committed to run for the same seat in November’s election. Board member Ron Miller’s term will also expire at the end of the year.

“I am pleased to accept this appointment and am hopeful to be elected to this position in November so I can continue to positively impact the students at Cambridge City School District,” Taylor added. “I can’t wait to get started.”

Newly sworn in board member Steve Taylor participates in the July 27, Board of Education meeting.

Taylor didn’t have to wait long as he went directly from being sworn into the position by Board President Dave Peoples to participating in his first board meeting.

At the board meeting, the board approved a resolution to amend the pay calendar for 2023-2024 to reflect a change from 26 pay periods to 24 pay periods.

The board approved the treasurer’s recommendation to award the student accident insurance for the 2023-2024 school year to Student Protective Agency, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and underwritten by Guarantee Trust Life Insurance Company.

The board approved the renewal of an exclusive pouring agreement with G&J Pepsi for a five-year term starting September 1, 2023, and approved entering into an agreement with V2A Architects for design documents and permit phase for renovating the concession stand at McFarland Stadium.

In personnel action, the board approved the hiring of Misty Riggs as a Middle School custodian, Jordan Ball as High School in-school suspension monitor, Elizabeth Perkins as an educational aide, Kelsey Robison as an aide at Primary, Robin Kinnan as an aid at the High School, Michael Hill as a part-time bus driver in training, Debra Hill as a substitute clerical/aide, and Isiah Abel as a home instructor.

The board approved Debra Brown, Lyndsey Hummell, Hannah Wilson and Isaiah Abel as substitute teachers and the limited one-year teaching contracts for Zachary Krnach as a music teacher, and Halee Corbett as a fifth-grade teacher.

The board approved the resignations of Eli Ritz, Paige Foraker, Jan Leeper, Lynn Kennedy, Elizabeth Patterson, Chelsie Coleman, Kendra Warner, Emma Woodland, Julie Starr and Amelia Orr, and the retirement of Kenneth Collins. The board also approved extended service for Sean Byerly and Emma Woodland.

The board approved Julia Todd, Stephanie Massey, Janetta Tedrick, Caleb Bond, Kristy Bond, Susan Lacen, Pippa Mikes and Hope Ashbury as Summer CATS Camp aides; Hannah Wilson, Kara Loader, Jodi McGuire, and Dana Todd as Summer CATS Camp teachers; Arianne Stoner and Angie Hayhurst as CATS Camp site coordinators, and Robin Lahmers as Summer CATS Camp Coordinator and District Program Manager.

In athletic department moves, the board approved the hiring of Dustin Daugherty as head wrestling coach, Jamaal Lowery as head baseball coach, Bob Shephard as head softball coach, Tim Gibson as head boys’ tennis coach, Tamara Gibson as head girls’ track and field coach and JR Fox as head boys’ track and field coach.

The board also approved Isiah Abel, Henry Boyle, Jacob Tharp, Mark Rider, Kevin Gunn and Bob Mascolino as assistant varsity football coaches, Ben Lawrence and Conner Mobelini as eighth grade football coaches, Mike Stoner and Hunter Williams as seventh grade football coaches, Melissa Hains and Karly Rankin as Middle School volleyball coaches, Courtney Stoner and Arianne Stoner as Middle School cheer

coaches, and William Unklesbay, JR Fox, Mark Abel and Todd Mathers as athletic volunteers.

The next meeting of the Cambridge Board of Education will be at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 17 at the Primary School.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Cambridge City Schools board meeting recap