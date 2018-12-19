Taylor Wimpey expands UK legal panel with new addition

Taylor Wimpey group legal director James Jordan



Squire Patton Boggs has won a place on housebuilding giant Taylor Wimpey’s UK legal panel after a review of the company's advisers.



Squires is the sole new addition to the panel, alongside Eversheds Sutherland, DAC Beachcroft, Osborne Clarke, Gateley, Dentons, Gowling WLG and Womble Bond Dickinson, all of which have been reappointed for three-year terms.



The new panel, which is effective from 1 January next year, will look after the majority of the FTSE 100 housebuilder’s legal work in England and Wales, with a focus on property, dispute resolution and regulation.



The panel review, which kicked off in September, was led by Taylor Wimpey’s group legal director and company secretary James Jordan, who said of the new appointment: “I am delighted that Squire Patton Boggs has been appointed to our legal panel. We very much look forward to working with them and building on our already excellent relationship.”



Squires environmental, safety and health partner Dave Gordon and real estate partner Neil Taylor led the firm’s successful pitch.



Gordon commented: “We are proud to have been given the opportunity to work with Taylor Wimpey as a new member of its legal panel.



"We have been providing specialist environmental advice to the company for several years and to be appointed to the panel is not only an endorsement of the quality of our service, but also recognises our commitment and collaborative approach. We enjoy working with Taylor Wimpey and very much look forward to continuing our relationship with the team.”



The company's last panel review, which took place in late 2015, saw Bond Dickinson added to the line-up.



Last year Dentons took a key role for Taylor Wimpey on its £193.5m acquisition of Royal Mail's Mount Pleasant site in central London, while the company also turns to Slaughter and May - which sits outside the panel - for advice on corporate matters, share schemes, senior appointments and termination arrangements.