Is Taylor Wimpey plc’s (LON:TW.) 21% ROCE Any Good?

Today we'll evaluate Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW.) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Taylor Wimpey:

0.21 = UK£839m ÷ (UK£5.2b - UK£1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Taylor Wimpey has an ROCE of 21%.

Is Taylor Wimpey's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, Taylor Wimpey's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 14% average in the Consumer Durables industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Taylor Wimpey's ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

The image below shows how Taylor Wimpey's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

LSE:TW. Past Revenue and Net Income

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Taylor Wimpey.

Taylor Wimpey's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Taylor Wimpey has current liabilities of UK£1.1b and total assets of UK£5.2b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 22% of its total assets. This is quite a low level of current liabilities which would not greatly boost the already high ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Taylor Wimpey's ROCE

This is good to see, and with such a high ROCE, Taylor Wimpey may be worth a closer look. Taylor Wimpey looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity .