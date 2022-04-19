Taylors woman charged in fatal DUI crash was 4 times legal limit, police say

A Taylors woman charged Tuesday with felony driving under the influence after a crash killed one and injured another had a blood alcohol concentration of more than four times the state's legal limit, according to the Greer Police Department.

Kara Rae Reynolds, 29, was involved in a collision on Feb. 20 when Reynolds was driving the wrong way on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer, according to arrest warrants.

Her vehicle then struck another vehicle and a man, William Ford, died from the crash. Ford's wife, whose identity was not released, suffered severe injuries, according to the Greer Police Department.

A toxicology report indicated that Reynold’s blood alcohol concentration was .361%, which is more than four times the state’s legal limit, Greer police said. South Carolina law prohibits driving a motor vehicle with a BAC of 0.08% or higher.

Reynolds’ arraignment will be held at the Greer City Court at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

In addition to felony DUI resulting in death, Reynolds is charged with felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury.

This story will be updated. Check back for more.

Tamia Boyd is a Michigan native who covers breaking news in Greenville. Email her at tboyd@gannett.com, and follow her on Twitter @tamiamb.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Taylors woman charged with felony DUI was 4 times legal alcohol limit