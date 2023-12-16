Taylorsville drug bust yields over 18 pounds of fentanyl

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — Four men were arrested and over 18 pounds of fentanyl seized, as well as other illegal drugs and weapons, in Taylorsville Wednesday, according to Taylorsville Police.

On Dec. 13, a Taylorsville Police officer was conducting surveillance on a suspected “drug apartment” in Taylorsville, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The officer had reportedly received information that there was an increase in the number of visitors in and out of the apartment, and that there were complaints about the “short stay traffic,” the affidavit states.

The officer saw several males wearing hoodies exit the apartment and walk toward a nearby parking area. Upon circling around to the area, the officer saw a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with a temporary tag pull out of the lot.

The officer followed the SUV and saw two traffic violations before making a traffic stop.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer found the four individuals that had exited the apartment. The driver was identified as Arlon Antonio Torres-Doblado, 29, and the three others were identified as Cristian Kaleo Doblado-Palma, Anthony Samir Doblado-Palma, and Nilson Doblado-Palma.

Cristian was reportedly the only person with a valid driver’s license. The group reportedly said they live in California, and would not provide an address or location for where they were staying in Utah. All four were later identified as Hondurans that were in the country illegally.

One reportedly had an active warrant for second-degree felony distribution of a controlled substance and another had been arrested several times in California for distribution of a controlled substance.

A West Valley Police officer arrived at the scene and deployed a police service dog, which positively identified the odor of narcotics in the vehicle. Police then found “several money order receipts with large amounts and pieces of green cellophane consistent with packaging material for narcotics,” the affidavit states.

Police then obtained a search warrant for the apartment, and found 18.2 pounds of fentanyl, a KSI 9mm handgun, a large amount of US currency in a shoebox, 177.8 grams of heroin, a scale, vacuum sealer, cellophane, and a cell phone.

ICE took custody of all four individuals to be processed for deportation at the Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

No further information is available at this time.

