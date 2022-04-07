Taylorsville man arrested for felony child abuse, sheriff says

A Taylorsville man has been charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury on his own child, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Roger Dale Adkins III, 25, was arrested Wednesday and given a $20,000 bond, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said charges stem from an ongoing investigation that began in late March 2022.

The assault on the child is believed to have occurred at Adkins’ residence, deputies said.

His first court appearance is scheduled for April 11 in Alexander County District Court.

