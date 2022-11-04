Taylorsville man charged with felony after posting a person’s private image, sheriff’s office says

A Taylorsville man has been charged with a felony after posting a person’s private image to social media, according to the Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office.

Richard Eric Speagle was charged with felony posting on social media on Wednesday.

Deputies received a report in October from the victim that their private image had been posted publicly on social media. The victim stated she only shared the image with Speagle and no one has had access to the image.

The sheriff’s office interviewed Speagle, where he admitted to posting the image using fake social media accounts.

Speagle was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed under a $5,000 unsecured bond. He appeared in court for the first time on Friday.

