Taylorville man arrested for criminal sexual assault of high school student

A 22-year-old Taylorville man was arrested for criminal sexual assault Thursday after he lured a high school student into a meeting by convincing him he was a Taylorville police officer.

Nicholas Millman used a social media platform and exchanged texts with the male teen, Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler said Sunday.

Millman was also arrested for sexual exploitation of a child, harassment, and impersonating a police officer.

Wheeler said Millman used Taylorville Police officers' names with the student. Millman also told the student that he was under investigation as a ruse for collecting DNA, Wheeler added.

"The kid's grades were going down, and he wasn't acting right," Wheeler said. "Finally, he told the school what was going on. The high school contacted us, and we started the investigation."

Millman gave detectives a full confession after he was taken into custody, Wheeler said.

Millman has been under investigation since October.

An online search indicated Millman doesn't have any previous criminal record in Christian County.

