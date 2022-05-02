Taylorville man re-charged in connection with wife's fatal fall from parking garage

A Taylorville man has been re-charged in his wife's fatal fall from a St. Louis parking garage in 2019.

Bradley S. Jenkins, 33, faces one count of third-degree felony domestic assault for allegedly striking his wife, Allissa L. Martin, 27, on June 2, 2019.

Martin fell to her death from the seven-story Stadium East parking garage at 200 South Broadway, just east of Ballpark Village. The couple had attended the Cubs-Cardinals game.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office dismissed an assault charge against Jenkins in September 2019.

Jenkins was in court April 30 after the indictment was filed.

Jenkins posted a $5,000 cash-only bail and was released. He was ordered to surrender his passport and not have contact with Martin's relatives.

Jenkins' will be back in a St. Louis court on Friday.

According to court documents, Jenkins was "agitated and appeared to be intoxicated" when officers found him straddling Martin's body after responding to a 911 call. Police were able to retrieve Martin's cellphone, which showed the couple arguing.

Jenkins and Martin had been married on May 22, 2019 in Las Vegas. Jenkins was a lieutenant with the Illinois Department of Corrections but was dismissed from his job after about four years on July 26, 2019.

