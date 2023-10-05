Taylorville man sentenced on meth distribution charges

A Taylorville man has been sentenced to over seven years in prison on federal drug charges for selling methamphetamine to a man in March 2021.

Jamal Shehadeh, 40, had been convicted in October 2022 on meth distribution charges for his role in selling the drugs to a confidential source in March 2021. Federal prosecutors presented evidence at trial that claimed Shehadeh contacted the source on March 3 and arranged to sell meth to him. He then called 911 to distract police before he went to the man's house and delivered him the drugs.

The Taylorville Police Department investigated for over a month before they arrested Shehadeh on April 8 of that year.

At sentencing Wednesday, Chief U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow said that Shehadeh had a high risk of recidivism, with two prior convictions in federal court prior to this one. He was also under supervised release on a previous drug trafficking charge when the meth sale occurred.

Darrow also referred to his "fanciful" testimony at trial, in which he claimed that he was involved in a "grand conspiracy plot" against TPD, in finding that a obstruction of justice enhancement applied in this case.

Shehadeh was also sentenced to six years of supervised release following his time in prison. He did not have to pay a fine. He could have faced a 30 year sentence and a $2 million fine if given maximum terms.

In addition to the drug charges, he has had a long history of conflicts with police in Christian County, with a 2008 incident in which he threatened the family of a Taylorville police officer after he had been arrested on theft charges most notable. The theft charges did eventually get dismissed.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Seberger represented the prosecution, with six different attorneys – Federal Public Defender Rosie Brown, Mark Wykoff of the Wykoff Law Office, Daniel Fultz of Brown, Hay & Stephens LLP, Andrea Jaeger of Keegan, Tindal, & Jaeger of Davenport, Iowa, Michelle Jacobs of Biskupic & Jacobs, S.C. of Mequon, Wisconsin and Jeffrey Page of the Page Law Office – representing Shehadeh at one point or another during the two-year proceedings.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Taylorville man sentenced on drug distribution charges