Taylorville man sentenced to six years in prison for possessing child pornography

Judge's gavel

A Taylorville man was sentenced Monday to six years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

William Single, 53, of the 100 block of West Second Street, will have to serve seven years of supervised release. He also was ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution to one of his child pornography victims.

Single must register as a sex offender.

At the sentencing hearing before U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough, the government presented evidence that Single was responsible for possessing over 600 images of child pornography and traded child pornography with a person living in New Jersey.

Single and the unnamed New Jersey person communicated using an online messenger app, according to court records.

Single was indicted in November 2021 and pleaded guilty in August 2022. He has remained in the custody of United States Marshals since his arrest on Nov. 9, 2021.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Springfield and Newark, New Jersey, field offices investigated the case, assisted by Illinois State Police and the Taylorville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tanner K. Jacobs represented the government in the prosecution.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Taylorville man sentenced to federal prison for possessing child porn