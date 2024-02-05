Tazewell Clerk and Recorder Deeds office recognized with two awards

During a recent reception at the Embassy Suites in East Peoria hosted by Fidlar Technologies, the Tazewell County Clerk and Recorder of Deeds Office received awards for "Property Fraud Alert Enrollment" and "Road Warrior."

"Our office is extremely proud to receive this recognition of our work from our colleagues" stated Tazewell County Clerk and Recorder of Deeds John C. Ackerman. "Our office continually strives to deliver nothing short of the best service possible to the citizens of Tazewell County, and this recognition serves as a visual representation of the success of that continued effort."

The "Property Fraud Alert Enrollment" award is in recognition of the highest enrollment in the program by a county in 2023.

With the support of the Tazewell County Treasurer's Office, an informational flyer concerning the Property Fraud Alert Program was included with the Property Tax Bills to all Tazewell County Property Owners, which resulted in a large spike in enrollment in the program.

The "Road Warrior" award was a special recognition of the "Employee County Tour Initiative" launched by the Tazewell County Clerk and Recorder of Deeds Office in May 2023.

This program required all Tazewell County Clerk and Recorder of Deeds employees to visit a comparable county within the State of Illinois to observe the procedures and operations of their counterparts.

"In the private sector, businesses are always monitoring their competition to see what advancements they are offering,” Ackerman said. “Government typically does not work this way. As such, too many times we see government offices that are not as efficient and up-to-date as possible. With this initiative, I wanted to make sure we are performing our task in the most efficient streamlined way possible and offering the highest level of service."

Tazewell County Clerk and Recorder of Deeds John Ackerman displays the 2023 Property Fraud Alert Enrollment and Road Warrior awards that represent the County Clerk and Recorder of Deeds office's latest accolades.

This article originally appeared on Pekin Daily Times: Tazewell Clerk and Recorder Deeds office recognized with two awards