Tazewell County Board approves special use for San Prairie solar farm

The Tazewell County Board passed a resolution granting a Special Use Extension to Nexamp Solar LLC during Wednesday’s meeting. The action will allow Nexamp to construct a five-megawatt solar farm in Sand Prairie Township.

With several members absent, the Board also passed an amendment to a lease agreement with Proctor Health Services by a contentious 8-6 vote. The amendment changes the commencement date of Proctor’s lease of a medical facility at 1800 Broadway St., Pekin from Jan 1. 2024 to Jan. 1, 2025.

“They were looking at doing the work this fiscal year, but it looks like it won’t be until 2025,” said Tazewell County Administrator Mike Deluhery. “Since they won’t be doing any work in there for now, they have requested that the agreement start on Jan. 1, 2025.”

In other business, the Board approved:

The purchase of a 2025 Western Star 49X tandem axle truck from Truck Centers, Inc. for $242,472, a $425,000 renovation project for the Tazewell County Highway Department’s shop building, and a bridge replacement on Country Club Drive over Lick Creek in Pekin.

An amendment to a broker services agreement with Envision Insurance Group.

An increase in statutory County Recorder fees.

Catmint Solar LLC’s decommissioning plan for a 32-acre facility in Groveland Township.

